Marie Aino Shereck, 84, formerly of Aitkin, MN passed away Sept.11, 2022 at Encore Assisted Living in North Branch, MN.
Marie was born in Kuortane, Finland to Bertta and Ilmari Maki on July 25, 1938. Her family, including two brothers, Matt and Martin Maki, emigrated to the United States in 1951. Marie was 13 years old. They moved and called Hibbing, MN home.
Marie married Ronald J. Shereck on Dec. 8, 1956 in Chisholm, MN. To this union five children were born, Doreen, Mark, Linda, Kevin and Tim. The family lived in Minnesota, Oakland, CA, and Knoxville, TN throughout their marriage. Marie and Ron owned the Glen Store in Glen, MN for 13 years. She was the cook in the café and was famous for her Glen Store Pancakes.
Marie liked to knit, play solitaire, and every holiday was the potato dumpling maker for the family. But most of all she loved her family.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, brother Martin, in-laws Adeline and Gilbert Shereck, brothers-in-law Dennis, Vern, John and James Shereck.
She is survived by her children Doreen (John) Polzin of Mora, Mark (Vicky) Shereck of Virginia, MN, Linda (Brad) Swanson of Cambridge, Kevin (Jane) Shereck of Richmond, MN, Tim (Sarah) Shereck of Aitkin; grandchildren Trisha (Brent) Curtis, Nicole Kran, Tyler Swanson, Derek (Gloria) Swanson, Ashley (Evan) Friedlieb, Karly Shereck, Haley and Natalie Shereck; great grandchildren Kirsten and Hunter Curtis, Emily, Westyn and Kalleigh Kram, Gavin, Tucker, Odessa and McCoy Swanson, Theodore and Victor Swanson, Lennox Friedlieb; brother Matt (Judy) Maki of Chisholm, sisters-in-law Margaret Shereck of Bagley, Barb Shereck of Blaine, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment in Rabbit Lake Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
