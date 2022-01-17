Marie Ann Magnuson of Cambridge died suddenly at the age of 91 in her home at GracePoint Crossing. She was a loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother by her family as well as her friends of all ages. She was a former teacher in her community and wonderful homemaker to her family.
Marie Ann Nelson Magnuson was born in Willmar, on Nov. 23, 1930, to Clifford Jesse Nelson and Minnie Evodia Nelson. She lived with her family in Blomkest and graduated from Willmar High School in 1948. She started at Bethel College in St. Paul that fall and spent a year there before transferring to St. Cloud State Teachers College to earn her teaching certificate. She taught in Cokato before she was offered a position teaching at the elementary school in Cambridge in 1952. She attended First Baptist Church where she met Dr. Raymond Magnuson and his beautiful daughter, Toni Rae Magnuson. Ray and Marie Ann were married at First Baptist Church on Dec. 28, 1953, and spent the next 67 years together. They had three more children together: Terri, Todd and Tricia.
Marie Ann spent her time caring for her children and home. She volunteered for many years at First Baptist as a Sunday School teacher and leader. She also was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing for church services on Sunday morning and at evening services. She loved to serve her family through wonderful food and dinner was always served at the table with all who were home. She enjoyed many wonderful social gatherings with friends from church and the community, and spent every week she could at prayer meetings. She prayed relentlessly for her family, for missionaries and those she loved.
Marie Ann is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Minnie Nelson, her brother Clifford Leroy Nelson, and her husband Dr. Raymond Magnuson.
Marie Ann is survived by her children Toni Magnuson (Paul Kuhnmuench), Terri Rinke (Henry), Todd Magnuson (Sarah) and Tricia Carlson (Paul); sister-in-law, Dorothy Nelson; sisters, Ramona Bowman and Marlys Stelter (Tom); and grandchildren Emily Kuhnmuench, Tim Kuhnmuench, Stefanie Kuhnmuench, Kari Rodas, Megan O’Leary, Amy Oase, Eric Magnuson, Leah Miller, Anne Magnuson, Molly Magnuson, Erin Lindner, Kathryn Carlson, Luke Carlson and Daniel Carlson.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to First Baptist Church Global Missions. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
