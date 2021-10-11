Mariette Seiffert, 88, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, friend, and woman of God.
Mariette was born on Oct. 15, 1932, at the family dairy farm in Jacobson, MN. As the youngest of six children, she was fondly called “the little girl” by her family for her entire life. She graduated from Hill City High School in 1951, and in 1954 attained her nursing degree from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Duluth. It was during her college years at an InterVarsity Christian Fellowship gathering in Duluth that Mariette met the love of her life, Lawrence Seiffert (Larry). They married on Sept. 2, 1955, while Larry was attending Bethel Seminary in St. Paul.
Together, they went on to serve three churches in Minnesota, as well as Converge Great Lakes in Wisconsin. During this time, they raised four daughters and two foster daughters. Mariette worked in her field of nursing, as a preschool teacher, and at the Converge office.
Throughout her entire life, Mariette was a good and faithful servant for the Lord. She ministered alongside Larry wherever he pastored, and was involved in the lives of many women over the years. Their home was open to those who needed them. Larry and Mariette retired and settled in Cambridge, MN, where they continued to be active and involved in ministry.
Less than a year ago, Mariette said goodbye (for now) to her love, Larry. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Anderson, (Rusty); parents, Lee and Dina Feero; four of her siblings, and one great granddaughter. She is survived by three daughters, Bonnie (Scott) Laugen, Barbara (Tim) Holmberg, and Brenda (Bradd) Strelow; and son-in-law Rusty Anderson. She is also survived by her brother, Emery (Elaine) Feero, 21 grandchildren and 30 great-grand-children as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The Life of Mariette will be celebrated at a family graveside service at Cambridge Union Cemetery Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Memorials are preferred to the Lawrence and Mariette Seiffert Scholarship for Church Planters at Bethel Seminary, c/o Barb Holmberg, 3085 317th Avenue NE, Cambridge, MN 55008. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
