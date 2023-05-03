Marilyn Natalie Lundeen, 87, while at her home surrounded by her loved ones, went to be with Jesus on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Marilyn was born the youngest of four children to Herman and Hilda Norling. Marilyn married Junior Lundeen on Wednesday, June 15, 1955 in her parents’ home in Harris, MN. They spent numerous years farming near Dalbo MN and raising their family of four daughters. Some of mom’s interests were hunting, gardening and traveling, but most importantly spending time with her family.
Throughout her life, her faith gave her strength which she so graciously shared with her daughters. She was a great prayer warrior.
She is survived by her husband Junior, daughters Luanne (Greg) Browen, Linda (Keith) Fluth, Debbie (Bob) Brown and Doreen (Ken) Ostrom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In honor of Marilyn, the family will be having a small family gathering on the family farm to celebrate her life. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.