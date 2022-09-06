Marion R. Broeren, age 91, of Cambridge died Aug. 27, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Isanti.
Marion Rosalie Broeren was born Sept. 1, 1930 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Andrew and Frances (Kaprucki) Kulawinski. She graduated from Merrill High School. On April 16, 1955 she married Roy Broeren in Merrill, WI. They moved to Green Bay where they started their family. They later moved and raised their family in Eden Prairie, MN and Princeton, MN. They retired to Voyager Village in 1992 and enjoyed many wonderful years on the seventh fairway of the golf course. In September of 2020 they moved to Riverwood Apartments in Cambridge, where they made several close friends.
Marion was very active in and loved her faith and church family. She was a big Packers fan, and Twins fan. She enjoyed baking, reading, golfing, gardening, and loved watching and caring for the birds in her yard. She entertained many friends over the years. She truly loved spending time with her family, especially those times with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the epitome of the grandma who baked cookies, played games and endlessly showed her love.
She is survived by three children, Bruce (Judy) Broeren, Debra (Tim) Peterson, and Barry Broeren; five grandchildren, Zachary (Colleen), Jacob (Jessica), Ryan (Jalina), Brandon, and Sara (Mike); six great-grandchildren, Melina, Mateo, Lucia, Norah, Jackson and Lainey; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Roy; daughter, Laura Smith; and by eight brothers and one sister.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti with a time for visiting one hour prior at the church. Following the service there will be a ½ hour coffee social at church; Then a family prayer time and burial at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Please join us for a celebration of life at the Voyager Village Kilkare Lodge from 4 p.m. — 7 p.m. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
