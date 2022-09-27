Maritta “Marty” L. Honzik, age 77, of Isanti, MN died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Marty Louise Honzik was born Feb. 17th, 1945 in San Diego, CA to Foy and Marie Slayton (Sullivan). She was raised in San Diego, CA and graduated from Mount Miguel High School.
Strong of will and determined to the point of stubbornness, Marty carved her own path in this life. She never missed out on an adventure or a chance to show her family and friends how much she loved them, especially her Grandchildren & Great-grandchildren.
She was incredibly generous to all who were fortunate enough to have been a part of her life. With her eccentric & colorful love for life, she strove toward an elegant perfection.
Marty married Ed Honzik on Sept. 22, 2007. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Isanti, MN. Marty and Ed found love together in the blending of their two separate families. They enjoyed many wonderful vacations and motorcycle-adventures. They shared in the joy of spending time with each other’s friends and relatives. Together, they had a love for God and a belief that after death there is another amazing adventure in reuniting, as promised by our Lord Jesus. She will remain in Ed’s heart forever.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward; children, Marc (Melissa) Hallett, Mich (Mike) Pintar, Mickey (Christine) Hallett, Clark (Diane) Honzik and Nicole Honzik; grandchildren, Marc (Chelsea), Kristean (Cortney), Ashton, Sheila (Myles), Johnathan, Jess, Ethan, Alaina, Levi, Ethan Foy, Megan, Eric; great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Hazel, Camilla, Wilden, Elliot; siblings, Don Slayton, Gene (Susan) Slayton, Peggie (Rick) White and by many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Michelle Fares and Grady Johnson.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5--8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti, MN. A Memorial Service will then be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. (also at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti). Burial will be in Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
