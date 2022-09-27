Mark Allen Benolken, age 62, of North Branch passed away at home on Sept. 18, 2022 after a courageous five year battle with leukemia.
He was born on July 24, 1960 in Minneapolis and graduated from North Branch High School in 1978. After graduation, he worked as a meat cutter at Kinger’s in Rush City and then at More 4 and County Market in Cambridge for many years. During his final working years, he was employed by the Watson Company in Cambridge as a delivery driver. Mark really enjoyed smoking meat and making sausage and trying to create the perfect recipe. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman and found great pleasure in being on the lake in the early morning when the water was as smooth as glass. He particularly loved hearing the loons call and spent many an hour observing the wildlife around his home. During his life, Mark played a lot of cribbage and on February 16, 2019, he reached a milestone that all cribbage players hope for… A perfect 29 hand!
Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Benolken and his parents, Lillian and Warren Benolken. He is survived by his brothers, Michael Benolken (Zenny), Kevin Benolken (Billie Jo) and sister, Nancy Ziesmer; niece, Kalley Benolken, nephews, Matthew Benolken, Greg Benolken and Keith Benolken (Katherine) and special friend, Paula Amundson and her dog Annie.
A private Celebration of Life with family will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.