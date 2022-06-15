Marlene E. Christenson

Marlene Evanice Hawkinson Christenson passed away on May 15, 2022. She was born in Cambridge on Sept. 20 1939, the third of four children, to Alfreda and Karl (Willie) Hawkinson. Marlene met her love Hartley Christenson when she was working as an A&W carhop in Cambridge, and they married in 1957. After Hartley finished seminary at Bethel College, the couple moved to Grantsburg, Wisc., to serve at their first church. In the early 1960s, they accepted the “call” and were sent to the Philippines as missionaries through the Baptist General Conference. They lived in the Philippines for over 10 years, and their family grew to include Kathy, Keith, and Rachel during that time. The family lived in Cebu, Philippines; Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Custer, Wash. (Sunrise Baptist); Roseville, (Trinity Baptist); and San Diego (Vista Grande). Marlene moved to Phoenix in 2001.
Marlene was the quintessential pastor’s wife and thrived in that role supporting Pastor Hart. She wrote and produced puppet shows for the church (starring her children); taught and mentored many women and mothers; and hosted countless church socials. She was always funny and active and gracious, and loved supporting our dad. Hartley died suddenly at the age of 49 in 1985, when Marlene was 45, and the kids were sassy teenagers; this pushed her into the workforce and into an unfamiliar role as sole provider. She rose to the occasion with her sharp wit and intelligence. Teh children still aren’t quite sure how she held them all together during that very difficult time in their lives, but she proved to be the true nucleus and heartwood of the family. She went on to obtain her M.A. in counseling from Bethel Seminary in San Diego in 1991, and worked with other widows and widowers as a grief counselor. She married Dr. Nathan Seldin in 1997, and they led grief support groups together until his death in 2004.
Marlene loved estate sales, and raised her kids to not only search for bargains, but to look for — and find — the best in others. She had close friends in so many cities and enthusiastically kept in touch with many. She got a kick out of surprising other Filipinos in shops or restaurants by speaking with them in Cebuano. She loved games, especially Boggle and word games, and her family has enjoyed years of competition and laughter. She hated feeling like she was missing out and loved just being with her raucous family crowd: she was proud “there’s not a dummy in the bunch!” Her Filipino pineapple chicken and Swedish meatballs were the best. Her family will forever rave about her fresh Swedish rye bread.
Marlene has been in decline with dementia for several years. She would quip “of all the things in life I’ve lost, I miss my mind the most.” This past year, following a paralysis stroke and becoming fully bedridden, she fortunately had several “adventures” of seeing our dad and other family members, having more children and living on a farm, and loving the Lord. It was a relief to see her so happy following the years of depression dementia often brings, and the family was fortunate to have said goodbye to her many times. She knew she was loved deeply, and her family knows she loved them deeply.
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Marlene is soaring on wings like eagles with Hartley.
Marlene is survived by her children Kathy (Chris, Austin, and Kendall Coleman), Keith (Sara, Ellie, Evan, Bennett, and Caleb Christenson), and Rachel (Cory and Carsen Nies); and many (and much-loved) family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of the Valley, who took such excellent care of mom; www.hov.org/donate
Services will be held in Arizona on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, 19280 N 99th Ave, Sun City, Ariz., or log onto the live link: gbcsuncity.org The Minnesota service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at Cambridge Baptist Church.
