Marlys Peterson, age 82, of Isanti passed away peacefully June 17, 2022, in her home surrounded by her three daughters.
Marlys was born on June 6, 1940, in Isanti to Regina and Nels Eastlund. She was born at home on a farm just a mile from the homestead where she would live most of her life. Marlys grew up in Isanti which is also where she met Gilbert, the love of her life. Marlys and Gilbert raised three daughters. As a family they had many adventures all across the United States but eventually landed back home in Isanti. Marlys and Gilbert enjoyed wintering in Arizona and summering in Sweden for many years. She loved her time in Sweden so very much and had the fondest memories of her travels there. Marlys greatly valued her family and many friendships. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandma, sister, aunt, cousin and great friend. Marlys had unwavering faith in the Lord and was eager for the day Jesus would call her home to Heaven. We find comfort knowing she is rejoicing in Heaven with Papa and all of her family and friends who were waiting for her there. Marlys will forever live on in our hearts and memories.
Marlys will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kim, Debbie (Rick) and Suzie (Tom). She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Josh, Jess (Jordan), Amanda (Lyle), Angela (Dejon), Andy and Nicholas; her great-grandboys, Dawson, Deacon, Jack, Olie and Adam; her brother, Lloyd (Pat); along with special nephews and nieces, family and great friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at North Isanti Baptist Church in Cambridge with a visitation 1 hour prior. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
