Mary Anna (Gillette) Avre passed peacefully early Friday morning on April 7, 2023 at Scandia House-Ogilvie. Mary just enjoyed her 90th birthday celebration with her family and friends at Joy Lutheran Church - Cambridge, in which she was a long time member.
Mary was born to David and Ada (Haight) Gillette on March 21, 1933, at General Hospital, Minneapolis, youngest of six. She remembers strong faith practiced in their home. Family had moved several times, residing in Minneapolis as a teenager. Mary married John Ovre (later Avre) Feb. 13, 1952, had six children. They moved to Rush City to farm, easily adapting as a farmer’s wife. Other residences were North Branch, Sandstone, Isanti then Cambridge Pine Village. She worked outside the home in various roles such as sewing, Head cook, daycare. Her favorite role was being Grandma Mary. Mary also enjoyed keeping busy with sewing quilts, Card Clubs, church activities, Queen of Red Hatters and casino trips. Her friend, Marilyn Benting, was frequently alongside. She loved living life, never afraid of candidly speaking her truth.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings. She lost her husband of 67 years, John, Jan. 6, 2020 and her two sons, Daniel and John; and two grandchildren years earlier.
She is survived by her four children Michael (Nancy) Avre, William Avre, Vicki (Michael) Danielson, Cindy (Patrick) Henderson, 23 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
Funeral service 11 a.m on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Joy Lutheran Church in Cambridge with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon to follow. Interment in Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
