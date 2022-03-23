Mary E. Lawrence, age 89, of Isanti went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 21, 2022.
Mary Elizabeth Lawrence was born May 10, 1932, on the family farm in Stanford Township, Isanti County. She attended Vocational High School and graduated in 1950. On October 7, 1950, she married Willard Lawrence. They made their home in several places in metro area before raising their family mostly in Coon Rapids. After they retired, they lived in St. Francis and then in Cambridge and Isanti. Mary has been an active member of South Isanti Baptist Church since 1996. She loved singing in church and being involved in many ministries at the church. Mary traveled to the Ukraine to work with their sister church and hold day camps. She had two Ukrainian exchange students, Angela and Natasha, and considered them as daughters. Mary enjoyed music, camping, reading and traveling. She also loved doing floral arrangements with silk flowers. She loved all of her family and church family dearly and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by three children, Karen Huettl, Richard (Sharon) Lawrence, and Marilee (Mike) Gochenour; nine siblings, Jackie Hanson, Audrey Kirk, Clifford (Barb) Olson, Raymond (Cory) Olson, Sharon (Ray) Johnson, Louisa (Don) Nelson, David (Karen) Olson, Amelie Butler, and Paul (Pam) Olson; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard; sister, Jeanne Olson; and grandson, Mark Huettl.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at South Isanti Baptist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.