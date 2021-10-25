Mary Jean Peterson, formally from Isanti, graciously went to be with her Lord Jesus. She died peacefully Oct. 24, 2021, in her home surrounded by family. She was 86 years old.
Mary Jean was born to Frank and Jennie Keeler in Minneapolis and was the eldest of five children. In 1954 she married Lester Peterson, and God blessed them with ten children, 32 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Her legacy of true love for Jesus and sacrifice for others will be left with her family and all.
She was preceded in death by Lester, her loving husband of 63 years, sons David and Charles, brother James, sister-in-law Darlene, daughter-in-law Susie, and grandson Justin Boettcher.
She was survived by her sons and daughters; Bruce (Pinky), (Debra Peterson), Jean (Dan) Bye, Jeff (Lisa), Joseph (Valerie), Laura (Scott) Wilson, Anthony (Jen), Dennis (Marina), and Jennifer (Craig) Miska; and siblings John (Karen) Keeler, Thomas Keeler, and Patricia (Mike) Sorenson.
A funeral service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. She will be laid to rest in Isanti Union Cemetery next to her husband and two sons. In lieu of flowers, Mary Jean requested donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
