Mary Teresa Rose Koester passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2022, a few short hours shy of her 82nd birthday.
Born to Henry and Rose Laxen in Winsted, MN on Feb. 22, 1940, she grew up on the family farm and moved to Green Lake in 1964 where she enjoyed the next 57 years on the lake. Mary worked several years for Barton Sand and Gravel as a weighmaster and she retired from the Cambridge State Hospital in 1997 where she worked in Food Services.
She and her partner Gene spent the next 20-plus years wintering at their Englewood, Florida home.
Mary is survived by her son Kurt and grandchildren Jacob and Megan; and by brother Vincent (Cecile) Laxen, several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her son Scott and by her parents, four brothers; Raymond, Herman, Mickey, Tom and one sister, Marcella Weibel.
Graveside Memorial, Holy Trinity Church, Winsted MN. Date and time to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.