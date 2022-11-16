Matthew Schaber, 35 year old formerly of Cambridge, MN passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 in Tampa, FL.
Matthew was born on July 16, 1987 in Forest Lake, MN to Sandra Kaufman. He graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 2005. Matthew loved anything to do with music including; playing the guitar and drums, listening to music, and attending concerts. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was an extensive traveler; going to France, Europe, Mexico, several cruises, and many other excursions. Matthew will be remembered for his big heart and how kind and caring he was.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Sandra and Guy Kaufman; siblings, Christopher (Amina) Schaber, Robert (Brittany) Schaber; step-siblings, Chris Kaufman, Amanda (Isaac) Oliver; nieces & nephews, Olivia, Ava, Little Chris, Mason, 2 mores nieces on the way; many aunts & uncles; and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Dorothy Schaber.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov.18, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.