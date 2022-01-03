Maximillian Herrnberger II

Maximillian “Max” Herrnberger II, 82, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital with his children beside him.
Max was born July 23, 1939, in Duluth, Minnesota to Maximillian and Ethel (Soderquist) Herrnberger. He grew up in Proctor and graduated from Proctor High School in 1958. As a young boy, he worked at the Fitger’s Brewery in Duluth delivering beer. In September, 1959, at the age of 20, he enlisted in the U.S Navy, and was honorably discharged in September, 1965.
After completing barber school, he moved to Cambridge and started the Ye Olde Mug-N-Brush Barber Shop. After 25 years as a barber, Max changed careers and worked in maintenance at the Cambridge Community College from which he retired. After retirement, he drove school bus for several years which he enjoyed. He was a volunteer fireman on the Cambridge Fire Department for 29 years. Lifelong friendships were made with his fellow firemen. Max looked forward to monthly card games with the old timers.
In 1965, he married Beverly (Larson) Nelson at Cambridge Lutheran Church and became a father to her two children Maggie and Robert. He and Bev had two more children; Betsy and Maximillian III. Bev always said she was lucky to have been married to the best man in the world twice, Robert and Max. The family lived in Cambridge and built a new home on Elin’s lake in 1969, where Max still lived at the time of his death.
Max was an active member of Cambridge Lutheran Church as an usher and helper at the annual Lutefisk Dinner for many years. He was also a member of the Cambridge American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking and working in his yard; using his creative landscaping skills. “Max Math” was always used in his game of cribbage. He golfed on the men’s league at Grandy 9 for many years. He traveled to Laughlin, Nevada 16 years in a row enjoying many rounds of golf. Memorable fishing trips with family and friends to Canada were made throughout the years. Max had a heart of gold and his family always came first. His children and grandchildren always knew he’d be in the crowd watching them at their activities.
As a faithful husband, Max would visit Bev every day while she was in the nursing home often multiple times in a day. His kindness, warmth and caring nature was lovingly passed on to his children.
The city of Duluth, was his “happy place.” In September, 2021, the Canal Park Brewery named a beer after him called: The Herrnberger Munich Dunkel. It is described as a well-rounded and flavorful beer, just as the man it was named after. This made Max feel like a celebrity.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Beverly in August, 2012, son-in-law Tim Potrament, brother Jack Anderson, and sister Florence Peterson.
Max will be remembered by his loving children Maggie Manzke of Clear Lake, MN, Robert A. Nelson of Cambridge, Betsy Potrament of Cambridge, Maximillian Herrnberger III of Minnetonka; five grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Nelson, Ben Manzke, Josie and Hattie Potrament, Maximillian Herrnberger IV; two great grandchildren, Jadyn Nelson and Brandon Nelson Jr.; sister Janet Baney of Arizona; niece Mary Bloomgren of Cambridge; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 11a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
