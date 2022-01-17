Maxine Ann Belmore, age 68, of Cambridge, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, after a long battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
She is survived by her husband Glen E. Kinney Jr. Maxine was a kind and giving person, a loving wife, stepmom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. Per her request, no funeral or memorial service will be held, and burial will be at a later date. “A tiny bit of kindness can change someone’s whole day,” so in remembrance of Maxine, do a random act of kindness or pay it forward.
