Maxine Faye (Zoller) Arriola, 92, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at her home.
Maxine was born on Oct. 14, 1929, in St. Paul during the Great Depression. She was born to Max and Maude (Bates) Zoller. She grew up as an only child. She attended church school through the Saint Paul First SDA church through 8th grade. She loved to play with her school friends. She especially loved her girlfriend, Helen, who she talked much about. Maxine grew up knowing and loving Jesus. She attended the First church choir where she wore a choir robe and sang in the church loft. She had to quit school to go to work. She worked at Straus Knitting Mills as well as the State of Minnesota Tax Department.
World War II had a huge impact on her, and she often talked about hiding in the closet because she was scared when she heard Pearl Harbor was bombed over the radio. She also talked about VJ day as well, “and almost got kissed by a soldier!” she had said.
She married the love of her life, Frank Arriola, in 1961 in Mason City, Iowa. They moved to Blaine in 1962 with two children, Marc and Pam, and happily began their life. She attended Anoka SDA church where she taught her children to love God and to be thankful for all things given by Him. She was active in the church and loved serving the church. She started a choir with Frank at Andover SDA church that lasted for many years. Maxine was also a Sabbath School teacher for over 20 years and occasionally a deaconess for the church.
Maxine was full of joy and laughter and love. She loved to paint pictures, and draw, and sew. She loved to joke and smile and sing.
Maxine is preceded in death by her mother and father, Max and Maude Zoller; and her husband, Frank Arriola. She is survived by son Marcus Arriola; daughter Pam Grell; and son-in-law David Grell.
A memorial service will be held on July 10, at noon, at the Cambridge Seventh Day Adventist Church. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
