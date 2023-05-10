Michael Gagnon, age 71, of Isanti passed away May 4, 2023 at home.
Michael was born Sept. 10, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Louis and Phyllis (Sampson) Gagnon. Their family lived in Minneapolis until Mike was 12 year old, and then they moved to Hawaii. In 1974 Mike enlisted in the US Army. On April 11, 1975 he married Julie Walton at North Isanti Baptist Church in Cambridge. Mike worked in several capacities in the construction field. He was also the custodian at North Isanti Baptist Church for several years and he helped his son at Northland Landscape and Nursery. He was active at North Isanti Baptist and sang in the choir for many years. More recently he attended Oxlip Evangelical Free Church. Mike loved the Lord and was a kind and loving person. He had a passion for cars and loved hot rods. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing with Julie and camping with family.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Julie; son, Chris (Diana) Gagnon; daughter, DeMae (Kevin) Axel; grandchildren, Aubrey and Lucas Gagnon and Jade Axel; brother, Louis Jr.; brother-in-law, Dennis Joaquin; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gagnon; sisters, Terry Schlee, Pamela Joaquin, and Jeanne Gagnon; and a brother-in-law, Bud Schlee.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday May 9 at Oxlip Evangelical Free Church in Isanti with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
