Michael John Keller Hoskin died peacefully at home in Dalbo July 7, 2023.
Mike, a former Army paratrooper, loved Jesus, his family, friends, and a good laugh. He enjoyed cooking, road tripping with Jeanne, fireworks, origami, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne, children Fanniece, Marvell and Quinn, grandchildren E’Moni, Emarie and Junior, siblings Georganne, Sharon, and Rick (Janet), special cousin Jan (Jack), Jeanne’s siblings Robbie, Mimi, Joel (Betty), her sisters-in-law Pat and Sue, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents “Good Old George” and Annabeth, infant sister Valerie, and brothers-in-law and in-heart Dan, Jimmy, Lee, Jim and John.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12 at New Hope Community Church Cambridge Campus. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Bluejacket Education Foundation or donor’s choice. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
