Michael ‘Mick’ Guetschoff

Michael ‘Mick’ Robert Guetschoff, 33, of Cambridge died unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
He was born May 18, 1989 in Cambridge, Minnesota to Robert and Sissy Guetschoff. Mick grew up in Cambridge. He was baptized and confirmed at Cambridge Lutheran Church. He graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2007.
His first job was in the family business at GTI Cambridge Theater. Mick had an entrepreneurial spirit. His work at Cambridge True Value Hardware Store included the transition to online sales, which made use of his tech skills.
Mick was nothing short of a great adventurer. He loved so many things traveling, exploring, researching, sightseeing, grilling, fireworks, snorkeling, kayaking, snowboarding, snowmobiling, dirt biking, golfing, biking, photography, droning, riding his segway, politics, and the list goes on.
Mick had a kind, giving, helpful, patient, and loving heart. Everyone wanted to take care of him. He could make a lifelong friend in a second, he was everyone’s little goofy brother, and somehow, he had a unique relationship with everyone he met. He was loved by his family. He will be dearly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack Ott and Sandy Guetschoff.
Mick is survived by his parents Robert (Heidi) Guetschoff, Sissy (Rich Krause) Guetschoff; siblings: Grant (Lisa) Guetschoff, Anita (Bryan) Bergin, and Megan Guetschoff, nieces and nephews: Trevor and Addi Guetschoff; Maverick, Maxine, and Brody Bergin; and Nash Guetschoff; grandparents: Richard Guetschoff, Barb Guetschoff, Judy Danielson-Ott and Bruce (Marty) Danielson; former wife, Megan Coyle; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Service 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation 5-8 p.m., Thursday at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge and also one hour prior to the service. Interment in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
