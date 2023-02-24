Michelle Robinette nee Hammond, of Cambridge passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by her children. She was born on April 20, 1944, she was a strong, caring woman of God.
Michelle was a stage actress in her youth, and she went on to express her artistic talents in many ways, including playwriting, singing, and storytelling. She served the community of St. Paul for many years as a foster parent and daycare provider, while also serving on several mission trips. In 1998, she founded Robin’s Nest Children’s Home in Jamaica, which remains a renowned safe haven on the island to this day.
She was our Mom, Nana, Auntie, Ms. Michelle, and friend, and she will be profoundly missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ruth and Ansel Hammond, mother Anne Hammond, and brother John Lee.
She is survived by her loving children Cindy (Rod) Tyler, Wendy (Alan) Lily , Tony (Geri) Robinette, Candy Hoover, Lyndy Burch, Matt Robinette, and Regina (Juan) Moran. She also leaves behind her 21 cherished grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and foster children.
Her celebration of life services will be held in Minnesota on March 18, 2023 (Twin Cities), and March 25, 2023 at the First Baptist Church (Cambridge). More details to follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.