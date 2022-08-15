Michelle Viesselman went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 53 years old.
Michelle Elise Hallstrom was born on July 29, 1969, at Kanabec Hospital in Mora, MN to Robert and Donna (Dalbey) Hallstrom. She grew up on a dairy farm in Brook Park, MN and attended Quamba and Mora schools. Michelle attended Bethel College in St. Paul MN where she majored in Elementary Education, receiving her BA degree in 1991.
While at Bethel, Michelle met Kent Viesselman in their freshman year and they were married June 27, 1992. They welcomed Katie (1999), Trent (2001) and Blake (2004) into their family and Michelle found such joy in her roles as wife and mom. She was a dedicated parent alongside Kent, and was her children’s enthusiastic cheerleader throughout their years at home and beyond. She enjoyed family activities and vacations, gardening, crafts, baking, church, serving others and spending quality time with people she cared about. Michelle is remembered for her joyful spirit, kind heart, and love for Jesus.
Michelle taught in Beardsley, New Ulm and Cambridge, MN. She thoroughly enjoyed introducing 1st graders and then kindergarteners to the joy of learning in a loving and supportive environment. Her encouraging smiles made a tremendous difference in the lives of many young students and their parents.
Michelle was a member of First Baptist Church in Cambridge and was involved over the years in children’s ministry as well as other church activities.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 1994, and her father in 2004.
Michelle is survived by her husband Kent, of Cambridge, MN; her daughter Katie (and fiancé Joel Swenson) of St. Paul, MN; and her sons Trent and Blake. She is also survived by her sister Bonnie Sivertsen; brothers, Steve (Rita), Kevin (Karen), Scott (Sue) and Doug (Becky) Hallstrom; father-in-law and mother-in-law Kent and Diane Viesselman; brother-in-law Kreg (Stine) Viesselman, sister-in-law Kris Viesselman, along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service celebrating Michelle’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge, MN with Pastor Jared Gustafson officiating. There will be no visitation with the family prior to the service and guests are invited to arrive at church around 10:30 a.m. for seating. A luncheon will be held following the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes -Akkerman Chapel in Mora. Condolences may be post at www.hamiltonfhs.com
