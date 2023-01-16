Mildred E. Hackler, formerly of Pine City passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Welia Health in Mora. She was 95 years old.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Braham, officiated by Pastor Glen Kleppe. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes – Rock Chapel of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
