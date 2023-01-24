Mildred Emma Hackler, formerly of the Pine City area, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Welia Health in Mora. She was 95 years old.
Mildred was born on Jan. 8, 1928, to parents Edward Sr. and Ella (Neuman) Stieg. She grew up on a farm in the Corcoran area and attended St. John’s Parochial School. She met Lloyd Hackler, a young man working on her father’s farm and their courtship began after attending a dance together. Mildred and Lloyd were united in marriage on September 11, 1948, and were blessed with four sons; Ronald, Duane, Arnie, and Gary.
Throughout their 63+ years of marriage, the family moved 22 times, and Lloyd built all of their homes. Mildred made each house Lloyd built into a warm and comfortable home for her family. She always grew a large garden of fruits and vegetables which she carefully harvested and canned. She was a wonderful cook and baker, especially her bread crumb noodles, hotdishes, fresh baked wonder buns and bread, and rice crispy bars. On the farm, Mildred milked cows, kept the milker and buckets clean, and feed all the calves. She raised chickens for eggs and would butcher many for the family each year. She remained at home after Lloyd’s death in 2012 but later moved to Lakeside Care Center in Pine City for a few years and then St. Clare’s Living Community in Mora where she made many new friends.
In her younger years, Mildred loved to go dancing and Polka. She was a long-time faithful member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Braham. Mildred cherished her family and lived her life to serve and honor her family and God. She will be dearly missed.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd; brother Edward Stieg, Jr.
She is survived by her sons Ron (Barb) of New Brighton, Duane of Pine City, Arnie (Judy) of Stanchfield, and Gary (Cindy) of Braham; grandchildren David (Lynn), Dennis (Nancy), Jonathan (Janis), Michael (Betsy), Bryon (Faliesha), Jeffrey, Jason (Polly), Colette (Brad), and Kim; 15 great grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother Willard (Jean) Stieg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Braham, officiated by Pastor Glen Kleppe. A private family Inurnment will be held in the summer of 2023 at the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes-Rock Chapel of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.