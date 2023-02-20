Mitchell B. Turnvall, age 70, of North Branch died Feb. 14, 2023, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti.
Mitchell Boyd Turnvall was born May 14, 1952, in Braham, Minnesota to LaVerne and Shirley (Lindell) Turnvall. He grew up in Linwood Township and North Branch and graduated from Hopkins High School in 1970.
On Dec. 4, 1993, Mitch married Mitzi Milz at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in East Bethel. They have made their home in North Branch since October 1998.
Mitch worked as a salesman, in order fulfillment and was a delivery driver along with running a hobby farm in his spare time. If there was any time left, he spent it attending auctions, playing cribbage, bowling, fishing, hunting, watching Twins games and collecting Terry Redlin prints.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Turnvall, niece, Julie Marie Larsen and his in-laws, Kenneth and Marcella Milz.
Mitch will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mitzi; three children, Shawn Turnvall, Kelly (Chris) Fedun, and Jesse Turnvall (Conlee Hogoboom); step-daughter, Missy; siblings, Mickie (John) Tulp, and Jeffrey Turnvall; and by many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, February 20 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment Fridsborg Cemetery, East Bethel. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
