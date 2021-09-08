Mitchell Lamb, Jr., of Cambridge, died at Aug. 31, 2021 at home. He was 44 years old.
Mitchell J. Lamb, Jr. was born on Nov. 20, 1976, in Coon Rapids to Mitchell and Constance (Hentz) Lamb. He was raised in Isanti and graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School. Mitch died on Aug. 31, 2021, peacefully in his sleep at his home in Cambridge.
Mitch will be remembered for his larger than life presence, the teddy bear with a soft heart for all in need. He willingly shared his sense of humor, always ready with a joke to unite people in laughter, and a passion for playing bass guitars. The only things more important were his love for his kids, Alexis and Mason and his dog Disco. Remember him with his big smile, always standing, and conjuring up the next joke. We will miss you, Mitch, may your soul live in peace and happiness, you are forever loved and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children Alexis and Mason Lamb; Mother, Connie and stepfather, Dan Dayton; brother Matt (Gina) Lamb; nieces and nephew, Eponine, Dulcia and Memphis; his dog, Disco; and by many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Isanti VFW. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
