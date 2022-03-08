Morris “Jim” Eng formerly of St. Paul, currently residing in Cambridge, entered God’s heavenly kingdom March 4, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Betty (Honzalek); children Rodney, David (McCall), Geri Quinlan (Bob), Jon (Kim) and Don (Michelle); grandchildren Krista, David and Michael Eng, Amy and Kevin Quinlan, and Weston and Bennett Eng; and sister Donna Hager.
Jim was predeceased by his siblings Howard, Billy, Robert, Richard, Johnny and Roger.
Born to Emelia and Charley Eng in 1924 in St. Paul, Jim was a graduate of Washington High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree, with honors, in anthropology with a minor in geology from the University of Minnesota. Combining his academic achievements with his love of the outdoors, Jim pursued a career as a hydrologist/geomorphologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Jim’s work took him to every county as he mapped deposits for the state’s highway and rest area projects. The comprehensive maps Jim charted are still referenced today.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his kids and grandchildren. Jim was also a talented artist who made many paper-cut birds and animals, Diamond Willow woodcarvings and paintings. Music gave Jim great pleasure, singing with the Male Chorus of the American Swedish Institute of Minneapolis and Zion Lutheran of St. Paul.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory are asked to consider a donation to Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine at MNDNR.gov/MCVmagazine or Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saurday, March 12, 2022, at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
