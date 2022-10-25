Muriel Duncan, 89, of Cannon Falls, died on Oct. 17th. Over the years Muriel also lived in Wanamingo, Red Wing, Isanti, and Cambridge, MN. Muriel is survived by her two children, Doug Duncan of Cannon Falls and Sandy (Duncan) Wing of Isanti, MN, as well as four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many friends. Memorial visitation and service information will be posted at a later date. Lundberg Funeral Home of Cannon Falls will be handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.