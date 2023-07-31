Myron Usher, age 64, of Isanti died unexpectedly July 26, 2023 at home.
Myron Wayne Usher was born Nov. 22, 1958 in Cambridge, Minnesota to Wayve and Alice (McKay) Usher. He was raised in the East Bethel area and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1977. On June 23, 1977 he married Karen Bartness and they were blessed with three children, Angela, Jill and Jake. Myron worked as an Elevator Constructor for over 40 years until his recent retirement. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and watching wildlife. He also enjoyed football and was a big Minnesota Vikings fan. Family was so important to Myron, he loved family events and spoiling his grandchildren with candy and treats. He was a special man who will be missed dearly by all of his family and many friends.
Myron is survived by his daughter, Angela (Brian) Thompson; son, Jake (Sanna) Usher; sisters, Marlys (James) Heckenlaible, Shirley (Kenneth) Amdehl, Janice (Thomas) Sylvester, and Myrtice Thunstrom; brothers, Ronald (LuAnn) Usher, Roger (Connie) Usher, and Herb (Jamie) Usher; grandchildren, Ava, Carter, Arika, Liam and Cole, and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Usher; sister, Darlene; and brother-in-law, Gerald Thunstrom.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. A private graveside service will be held at Glen Cary Lutheran Cemetery in Ham Lake. Family and close friends are welcomed to Angela (daughter) and Brian’s home for a celebration bbq. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
