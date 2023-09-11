Nancy Ann (Nahan) Nies, 88, of Osceola, WI formerly of Cambridge, MN and St. Cloud, MN passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at Eagle Ridge Senior Living in Osceola.
She was born Dec. 18, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph Patrick “Pat” and Ruth (Schoener) Nahan. Nancy was christened as a baby in the Catholic Church, grew up in St. Cloud attending Catholic School and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1952. Following high school Nancy moved to St. Paul and worked as a telephone switchboard operator for Northwestern Bell.
Nancy was attending a dance in New Munich, MN and met her future husband Joseph Nies who was home on leave from the Navy. They married June 22, 1957 at the St. Cloud Hospital Chapel so her mother, who was in failing health, could be present. They made their home in St. Cloud where their first child Scott was born in 1958. In 1959 the family moved to Cambridge and their second child Julie was born in 1961.
Nancy worked a short time as a telephone switchboard operator in Cambridge before becoming a stay-at-home mom until both kids were in school. She began working in the Isanti County Auditor’s office, and later at the Cambridge Junior High Library and the Isanti Middle School Library from which she retired.
Nancy was a longtime member of Christ The King Catholic Church and was involved with The Christian Mother’s Group. She enjoyed her retirement years and spending time at home. She and Joe enjoyed the time they spent on a cruise. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and was able to make a trip to Ireland with her sister in September 1997. Nancy enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joe in 2003. Nancy is survived by son Scott (LuAnn) Nies of Cambridge, MN, daughter Julie (Tim) Skiba of Osceola, WI, five grandchildren Matthew (Carrie) Nies of Cambridge, MN, Alex Nies (Stephanie Vogt) of Cambridge, MN, Benjamin Skiba of Portland, OR, Michael Skiba of Stillwater, MN, Julianna Skiba of Duluth, MN, great grandson Jacob Nies, sister Norma Wolff of St. Cloud, MN, nieces Ann Wolff of Rice, MN and Lisa (Scott) Clausen of Cambridge, MN, as well as other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Christ The King Catholic Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the parish cemetery.
Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.