Neil L. Hendrickson 83, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Stony River Assisted Living in Ramsey.
Neil Leon Hendrickson was born on Sept. 1, 1938, in Fosston, to Norman and Alice (Birkeland) Hendrickson.
He was raised on a farm outside Gonvick, where he and his three siblings attended school. After graduating from Gonvick High School in 1956, Neil attended Bemidji State University for one year. He took a break to work and save money for one year, then transferred to the University of North Dakota and graduated with a degree in accounting in 1962. While at university, Neil met and began dating the love of his life, Myrna Bakke.
After graduation from UND, Neil and Myrna were married, and the couple moved to Minneapolis, where Neil accepted a job with an accounting firm, and Myrna got a job as a pre-school teacher. Lots of changes were in store, as Neil accepted a staff position, joining his brother Oris at Bonhiver, Anfinson, Hendrickson & Co. in 1964. Their first son Brent was born in 1965; a second son, Wray, was born in 1967. Then the couple bought their first home in Golden Valley in 1968, and their daughter Sheila was born later that same year. While in Golden Valley, Neil and Myrna made many lifetime friends. Both were involved in church, softball, bowling and golf.
In 1972, the family moved to Cambridge, where Neil’s firm opened an office. Both Neil and Myrna loved Cambridge and embraced the city wholly. Both were active in their church, civic responsibilities, and school activities. Neil was involved in the Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, the Memorial Hospital Board, the Cambridge Development Committee, other professional pursuits, and, of course, the Purple Hawk.
Neil was raised on a modest farm and remembered the rural electrification of his area. He grew up in a home without indoor plumbing or an HVAC system other than a wood stove. Money may have been lean, but his family was rich with love, and they remained tight to the very end. The experiences of his youth played heavily on all decisions Neil made. He was calm, level-headed, measured, kind, and very smart. After accomplishing all he set out to as a CPA, he accepted a new challenge as a minority partner and CFO at Motek Engineering (later TEAM Industries) in 1985. He absolutely loved that job and his employees/coworkers, and he continued to be proudly affiliated with TEAM Industries long after his retirement.
While he was the consummate professional, everyone knew his true passions were golf, Bluejacket athletics, and kicking anyone’s butt in a game of cards — no prisoners. He must be in the top 10 for most rounds ever played at the Purple Hawk, having been a member and regular since 1973. And the high school never had a more dedicated booster. But more than anything else, our dad, Neil Hendrickson, will be remembered as the kindest human any of us have ever known. His patience and temperament, grace, guidance, humbleness, and mentoring skills were always on point and legendary. Every day he demonstrated quite clearly how a faithful spouse and servant is supposed to conduct himself. He handled everything with grace, including a slow descent into dementia which impacted only the last few months of his time with us. We’re able to remember the great man he was, without the fog created by a slow torturous descent into a disease from which there is no cure. He was loved by everyone who knew him without exception.
Neil is survived by, and already greatly missed by, sons Brent (Catherine) and Wray (Robyn); daughter Sheila (Tom) Larson; a sister Jean; grandchildren Wesley, Vanya, Julia, Mason, and Rheanna Hendrickson, Aubrey Larson, and Kellen Larson; great-grandson Danny Hendrickson; and too many awesome cousins to mention individually. He is preceded in death by his wife Myrna; his parents Norman and Alice; and brothers Oris and Clyde.
The family wishes to thank everyone for the overwhelming outpouring of support during this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery.
Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
