Neil M. Brown

On Dec. 29, 2021, Neil Mathis Brown passed away peacefully. He was surrounded by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Pat; his son Neil Todd Brown; and daughter Janel (Daryl) Sturdivant. Also surrounding him were his four grandchildren; Dustin (Shelly) Brown, Kasey Zappa, Taylor (Spencer) Sage, and Aly Zappa.
He is also survived by four great grandchildren; Preston, Anikah, Raythan and Oaklee.
Neil lived a full life, blessed as a witness to his God Jehovah, baptized in 1971. Born on May 26, 1938, preceded in death by parents Harold and Winifred Brown and brother, Leon. He loved his family, his home and was a man of many talents, including a Truck Crane Oiler, a Shop Foreman at Wyatt Bros. Ready Mix, a custom welder and school bus driver. During his 12 years as a bus driver his protective nature and attention to his kids allowed all to feel an extra measure of safety - making sure to meet and know each one by name. Growing up in Grandy, MN and a graduate of Cambridge High School Class of 1956. His perseverance and devotion showed throughout the community of Isanti, MN.
The Neil Brown Family is inviting you to a Zoom Memorial, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 3 p.m.
