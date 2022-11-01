Norman Arthur Leon Johnson, age 97 of Cambridge, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Norman was born on Jan. 9, 1925 to Arthur and Anna (Jonsdotter) Johnson in Chisago City, Minnesota.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Anna; wife, Marie, 7 siblings and one great-grandson.
Norman is survived by his children, Lyle (Julie), Linda (Ken) Metz, Sharon Johnson, Leon (Susan) and Sandy Johnson; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and brother, Gordon (Joy).
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom, MN. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.