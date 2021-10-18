Olivia Soto Medina, of Cambridge, passed away on Oct. 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids. She was 55 years old.
Olivia was born in Chihuahua, Mexico to Galo Soto-Chacon and Manuela Medina Gutiérrez. She went to school in Camargo, Chihuahua. Upon graduation, she attended beauty school in Chihuahua City, Chihuahua. She married Eulogio Alvarado on June 8, 1990, in Camargo, Chihuahua and was a housewife.
In 1991, they immigrated to the United States. The following year, 1992, they moved to Longview, Washington. This is where she gave birth to her first two sons, Erik and Eddy. In 1999, Olivia moved to Minnesota with her family. Here, she gave birth to her two youngest sons, Elian and Cristian.
In 2001, the family bought a home in Braham. Olivia lived there until 2008, when her family moved to Cambridge. Here she began working as a self-employed CNA. Olivia loved caring for others. She made and cherished many relationships through her work. Olivia was also very devoted in her faith and never hesitated to share God’s word with others. This led to her developing many close friendships. Olivia also loved and enjoyed caring for her two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother Luli and her sister Teresa. She is survived by Eulogio; her children, Erik, Eddy, Elian, Cristian; her siblings, Manuel, Mariaelba, Lalo, Marialuisa, Rosalia, Rosa, Ines, Gloria; and her grandchildren, Emiliano and Luca.
The family of Olivia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital for the care they provided.
Funeral Services will be held in Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Local arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
