Pastor Beverly Robinson

Beverly lost her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by family.
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Beverly was adopted as an infant by Adrian and Evelyn Robinson of Rush City. She spent her formative years running around the 80 acre farm, helping take care of the deer and cows that roamed the pasture. Her parents were steadfast Lutherans and Beverly grew up singing in the church choir at First Lutheran Church.
She graduated from Rush City High School then went on to St. Cloud State University where she graduated with a degree in music. Her first career was as a music teacher in the Minneapolis School District. Music remained what she called, “a way of life” throughout the rest of Beverly’s days, even as she switched paths and opened her own travel agency, Beverly’s Travel, in the city of Cambridge. Some of her fondest memories were of traveling throughout the world; a love she passed down to her daughter and grandchildren. In 1986, she adopted a baby girl from Honduras, Vanessa. Vanessa was her best friend and the light of her life.
Later in life, she felt called to pursue a Master of Divinity degree from Luther Seminary in Saint Paul and interned at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church before accepting a call to serve as the Pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Beverly was happiest with her family, drinking coffee in the sunshine.
She is survived by her daughter Vanessa (Josh); sister Karen; beloved grandsons Oakley and Luca.
She was preceded in death by her parents Adrian and Evelyn Robinson.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Pastor Beverly: 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City. A time for family and friends to gather is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. A spring interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Memorials may be directed to: Children’s Home Society & Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, 1605 Eustis Street, Saint Paul, MN 55108
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapelwww.FuneralAndCremationService.com
