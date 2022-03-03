Pastor Gary S. Bawden

Pastor Gary Scott Bawden, age 78, of Isanti was received into God’s presence Tuesday, March 1, 2022, where, with a renewed body free of Parkinson’s Disease, he continued the eternal life he had received as a young teen by God’s grace and invitation.
He passed peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family, and is now and forever present with the Lord. The family extends humble thanks to the Cambridge Walker Methodist Levande leadership and staff, as well as Allina Hospice and later Ecumen Hospice who provided such skilled and compassionate care during Gary’s long illness.
Gary was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Chicago to parents Lawrence (Chic) Bawden and Doris Lillian [Snyder] Bawden. Aside from a semester or two at elementary level in his grandparents’ town of Glidden, Wisconsin, Gary attended 12 years’ schooling in Chicago, graduating from Proviso East High School in June 1961. He worked at Moody’s WMBI radio for a time, took courses in radio and music there, and then relocated to St. Paul where he majored in pastoral studies at St. Paul Bible College for four years. In later years, he picked up courses at Trinity Seminary and Anoka Ramsey Community College.
In his second year at SPBC, he met and married classmate MaryAnn Yvonne Young of rural Wadena, Minnesota. Two offspring blessed their marriage; Nathan James and Kelly Lynn, as well as a long, untidy list of dogs and cats. They were married 58 1/2 years.
Gary typically held two or more jobs simultaneously throughout his career, including radio announcer at KANO Anoka and a small station in Madison, Wisconsin; furniture and men’s furnishings sales; securities sales and life insurance in which field he achieved the coveted CFRE status; Youth For Christ Director in Racine, Wisconsin; pastor of Minnesota evangelical churches at Foley, Elk River, Marshall, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, and Stacy; and President and CEO of Midwest Challenge, a Minneapolis drug treatment live-in facility with extensions overseeing a juvenile jail ministry, Outpost Ministries, Ark Books, and Ark Products enterprises. The jail work, now called Arise Ministries, and Outpost, Inc., successfully continue to this day.
His association with these and other academic and community involvements gave Gary many opportunities for international training, ministry, travel, and cultural studies. He toured Pacific Rim countries, including a Philippine orphanage; Scandinavia; Germany, where he witnessed the dismantling of the Wall separating West from East Germany; Poland on the day Lech Walesa was elected President; Austria; and six trips to Israel and environs, several as tour director. In later years Gary and MaryAnn toured Ireland and Israel, also cruising to Alaska and Grand Cayman.
A vibrant life force, Gary cultivated active interests in motor vehicles and sports cars, notably a beloved 280Z Nissan: Gold Wing motorcycles: downhill skiing mostly in Colorado: a treasure of a cabin near Pine City; music; fishing; and sailing, both on Minnesota lakes and Florida’s Gulf waters. But by far what brought Gary the most profound joy was the privilege of showing someone their need of a Savior and watching their eyes light up when they came to faith in the work of Jesus Christ on the Cross and in His resurrection, which provides the free gift of everlasting life to all who place their trust in Him. Evangelism was his first calling and Gary was feverish about making the Gospel clear.
His family was his second calling. To MaryAnn’s occasional embarrassment, he broadcast broadly the benefits of his marriage, and made frequent attempts to get all his buddies happily married off. His two children were the joys of his life. If they ever did anything wrong, he was out of town at the time and acknowledged no faults in them. A “brag wall” in their home bearing portraits, name plaques and name meanings of all the children and grandchildren attests to his consuming pleasure in them.
Gary was preceded in death by his devoted mother, father, grandparents Scott and Ann Snyder, grandmother Elizabeth Bawden, an uncle, aunts, cousins, and significant mentors/father figures who nurtured his physical and spiritual growth. Gary will be painfully missed by MaryAnn; Nate and wife Miriam (Ask) Bawden; Kelly (Bawden) Johnson, husband Curt Johnson; grandchildren Brittany (Bawden) and Seth Sammons with one-year-old Reilly Joy, Alyssa (Bawden) and husband Mark Pua, Alex and Abbi (Larson) Bawden, Josiah and Sierra (Becker) Bawden, Andrew Scott Johnson, Kyle Donovan Johnson, Aaron Curtis Johnson, and a host of treasured extended family, friends, coworkers, and parishioners.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Word of Life Church, 10730 University Ave NE in Coon Rapids, with casual visitation one hour prior at the church. Light refreshments follow the service; a private interment at an Isanti County cemetery is expected to be held late spring 2022. Online condolences will be welcome at strikelifetributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.