Patricia (Pat) Anderson passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Dec. 15, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in St. Paul on Jan. 31, 1934, to parents William and Freda Josephs, the second oldest of 12 children.
She graduated early from Humboldt High in St. Paul. In 1954 she married Donald Exton Anderson and later moved to the North Branch area to raise their children. Upon Don’s death in 1978, she briefly worked in the insurance business but primarily focused on raising her family.
Patricia had a contagious smile that brightened the room and was known to be a very considerate person. She nourished people with kindness and lots of food. She loved babies and was the proud matriarch of 9 children, 27 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Upon retirement, she surrounded herself with family with whom she loved unconditionally. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and mentioned on a daily basis how blessed she was to have such a wonderful family.
Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her children, Donald Exton Anderson Jr., Diane Anderson, Jenny Anderson, Dennis Anderson (Karin Becker), Douglas (Patty) Anderson, Doreen (Daniel) D’Aigle, Daniel (Melanie) Anderson, Dovette (Chuck) DeVore and Don Weber; 27 grandchildren, Karl (Kathy), Brienne, Michael (Jessie), Holly (John), Darci, Branden (Becky), Justin (Ginger), Andy, Joshua (Christine), Alyssa, Danelle (Manuel), Dana, Anna, Kalem, Chris (Knute), Matthew, Thomas, Patrick (Emily); 25 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Galatia, Selah, Eliah, Trinity, Noah, Katie, Odin, Stone, Harper, Dexter, Connor, Dakota, Jensyne, William, Nathaniel, Rubie-Faye, Layla, Hayden, Spero, Kolbjorn, Matthew Jr, Chole, Lincoln, Elise; Brothers and Sisters, MaryAnn Spreeman, Dennis Josephs, Lawrence Josephs, Kathy Thuringer and Anna Yager. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Freda Josephs; husband, Donald Exton Anderson Sr.; children, Deborah Anderson Banks and Darrell Anderson; grandson, David Anderson; and brothers and sisters, William Josephs, Thomas Josephs, Raymond Josephs, Michael Josephs, James Josephs and Johnny Josephs.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.