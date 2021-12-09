Paul A. Nyman, of Stanchfield, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Cambridge Medical Center. He was 88 years old.
On Oct. 6, 1933, Paul was born at home in Stanchfield to Roy and Lottie Nyman. He attended school in Stanchfield until 8th grade and received his GED while in the Army. He joined the Army in December of 1953 at the age of 20. He was stationed in Panama and released in November 1955; he continued his service as a member of the VFW.
Paul moved to Coon Rapids in 1956, where he met the love of his life, Sharon; they were married on July 17, 1976. While in Coon Rapids, he spent much of his free time racing pigeons, winning many races, and earning plenty of trophies. Paul always had a strong work ethic. He worked for Oildyne for 12 years, then 21 years at Mate Punch and Die, where he was a foreman.
In 1986 Paul and Sharon built a home in Stanchfield on the land where Paul grew up. He then started his “hobby farm” and raised cattle and a few horses. He retired in 1995 to continue farming full time, which had become much more than a hobby. Farming was how he stayed busy; he could never sit still. He always had to be doing something, and when he ran out of farming, he would hunt down cans to crush or trap gophers. The only time he was still was to watch boxing, take a bath, or read the newspaper. He enjoyed all the wildlife from the woods around the farm. If he came across any animal in need, he always thought he could nurse it back to health. You never knew what kind of animals you would run into on his farm, from deer to raccoons to snapping turtles or a brood of pheasants.
Most of all, Paul loved spending time with family and friends; he was very social. He loved getting together to play cards, have conversations over coffee, go hunting, and go ice fishing. He loved being around others and making them laugh. He loved playing pranks and always seemed to have a quick retort. He had no problem talking to every person he met on the street, and kids always seemed to flock to him. Often, they wore him out as much as he wore them out. He was always there to help anyone in need, sometimes to a fault. He always believed everyone had the best intentions and wanted to see the best in everyone.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lottie Nyman; children, Mary Thom, Deborah Earl, and Michael Lans; siblings, James (Jean), Warnie Sr, and Ralph Nyman; and father and mother-in-law Albert and Erma Thomas.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter Paula (Steve) Reiss; son-in-law Dave (Lori) Thom; daughter-in-law Cheryl Lans; grandchildren, Josh (Traci) Nyman, Michael (Dani) Earl, Amber (Nate) Skarhus, Michelle Earl (Blake), Alyssa Thom (Anthony), and Garrett Lans; great grandchildren, Andrew, Owen, Charlotte, Benjamin, Aaron, Elizabeth, Brittani, Aidan, and Jacob; sister Gladys Woodburn; sister-in-law Joyce Weiss; and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Braham Evangeleical Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. Military honors were provided by the Braham VFW. Interment was in the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. www.aifuneralhome.com.
