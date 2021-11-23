Paul E. Thunstrom, age 77, of LaPorte and formerly of St. Francis, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep Nov. 18, 2021.
Paul Edward Thunstrom was born Feb. 2, 1944, in Grandy, to Marvin and Inez (Beckstrom) Thunstrom. He grew up and attended school in the Cambridge-Isanti area. Paul then served his country in the United States Navy. On Feb. 12, 1966, he married Betty Wallin, and they raised their family in St. Francis. Paul worked at Electrical Machinery in Minneapolis and then at Viking Engineering in Fridley. He was a hard worker and continued working up until last year as a sugar beet trucker in Mahnomen. Paul enjoyed being on the lake, fishing and driving his Farmall Tractor. His favorite activity was golfing.
Paul will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Betty; four children, David, Daniel, Thomas (Jaime), and Holly; brother, Dean (Pat); four grandchildren, Sara (Eddie), Hana (Joey), Justin, and April, and one more on the way; three great-grandchildren, Eli, Azaleah, and Sadie; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by five siblings, Duane, Jerry, Kenny, Beverly and Carol.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. A visitation was one hour prior to the service. Interment was in Isanti Union Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Isanti VFW Post. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
