Paul Probach, age 55, of Mass City, Michigan and formerly of Cambridge, Minnesota entered his Heavenly reward on Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN with family by his side.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visiting time 1 hour prior. Full obituary to follow. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
