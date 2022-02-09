Paul Probach, age 55, of Mass City, Michigan, formerly of Cambridge, entered his Heavenly reward on Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth with family by his side.
Paul was born Jan. 23, 1966, in Mankato, to Bruce and Sheila Probach.
At a young age his family moved to the St. Cloud area were Paul attended school, graduating from St. Cloud Tech. For six years he served his country as a submariner in the United States Navy.
Paul and Gail started PGP Computers in Cambridge in 2003. Until present he served many satisfied clients. Paul was a dedicated, active member of Revive Church in Cambridge for 20 years. His personal relationship with Christ was evident in his giving nature as a loving husband, generous father and honest businessman. Those who spent time with Paul came to expect his sense of humor to navigate almost any situation!
Paul and Gail recently moved to Mass City to enjoy the outdoors and start a new adventure together. Paul enjoyed hiking, his two beagles, four wheeling, working on puzzles, traveling, listening to music and especially providing opportunity and memories for his family and friends. Paul lived to give. All who knew Paul were touched by his desire to make them happy. A life well lived. As in life, Paul’s generosity continues on in his death. As an organ donor, Paul gave two others life. Thank you Paul, you will be missed and forever have a place in our hearts.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Gail; children, Amy (Isaiah) Landis, Megan Probach, Cameron Carlson, and Chase (Megan) Carlson; mother, Sheila Hanneman; and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Probach; stepfather, Donald Hannemann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin and Verla Reierson; and brother-in-law, Craig Reierson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visiting time one hour prior. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
