Paula Marie Chambliss, 76, of Braham passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
She was born July 23, 1946 in Valley City, North Dakota to Robert and Brigita (Handt) Duffy. Paula grew up in Valley City, attending country schools in Urbana and Eckelson. She graduated from high school and went on to Dickinson, ND to earn a degree as an LPN.
Paula was united in marriage to Bruce Roberts in January 1968 and they raised four children. They would later divorce. She worked a few years as a nurse and later as an accountant and at a nursing home in Milwaukee. She went on to trucking school and worked several years as an owner/operator truck driver from which she retired in 2002.
Paula moved to Minnesota, Wisconsin and later Texas. In 2004 she moved to Stacy, MN and later Braham where she has since lived. She met Ferris Chambliss and they were married in May 2021. He passed away in August 2021.
Paula enjoyed knitting, canning jams and jellies, wine making, fishing, camping, cooking, nature and the outdoors, and she especially loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cynthia Roberts; husband Ferris Chambliss; siblings Melinda Duffy and Richie Duffy. Paula is survived by her children Eugene Roberts of Milwaukee, WI, Christine Roberts of New London, WI, Bruce Jr. (Debra) Roberts of Braham; 11 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; siblings Robert (Phyllis) Duffy of Bismarck, ND, Richard (Rita) Duffy of Sanborn, ND, Carol Hurrle of Little Falls, Rodney Duffy (Annette Jensen) of Aitkin, Rebecca Duffy of Bismarck, ND, Roger (Monica) Duffy of WA, Melissa (Gerry) Didier of Valley City, ND; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
