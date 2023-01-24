Paulette Ann Lavander, 69, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at United Hospital in St.Paul.
Paulette was born Aug. 3, 1953 in Princeton, Minnesota to Waldemar and Ardis (Johnson) Lavander. Paulie grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1971. She fought a hard life battle with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, a terrible debilitating disease, that began at age three. Paulette worked for many years at her parents’ Sears store in Cambridge and later worked in data entry for the Benedictine Health Care Services.
On Feb. 14, 2004 Paulie and Prasad Chatterji were married in the chapel at Grandview Christian Home. Having the ceremony at Grandview allowed her mother to be a part of that important day. The couple moved into Paulie’s Cambridge home and have been there ever since. She was well loved by all her friends and neighbors.
Her disease did not keep her from a life full of creating all sorts of art drawings, quilling, wonderful poems and writings. She loved to feed the birds, grew milkweed for the butterflies and was a collector of music boxes. In 1985, Paulie was second runner-up for the Ms. Wheelchair Minnesota Pageant. Paulie was an advocate and positive influence for all people dealing with any type of handicap.
She was preceded in death by parents Wally and Ardis Lavander and her sister Yvonne Kutz. Paulette is survived by her loving husband, Prasad “Chattu” of Cambridge; sister and brother-in-law Glenda and Wayne Bedard of Mounds View; many nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Paulie loved to go on the dance floor with her wheelchair. She finally is without pain and is now dancing in heaven without her wheelchair.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
