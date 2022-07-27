Pauline Agatha Amundson

Pauline Agatha (Dueck) Amundson, 69, entered eternal life on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born in Canada, she became a U.S. citizen and served in the Air Force before she met her husband, Greg. Married in 1987, they had five children: Jenny (d), Loni, John, Goodwin, and Lisa.
After earning a Master’s in Epidemiology from the U of M, she prepared emergency response plans for local counties before her retirement in 2018.
A lifelong learner and musician, she is survived by her husband, her children, their spouses, four grandchildren, and considerable extended family. The funeral will be held at the family farm in Grasston on Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m.; contact Zion Lutheran Church of Mora for details.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Pauline and Greg Amundson’s farm located at 2833 Henriette Road, Grasston, MN 55030. Rev. Anthony Cloose will officiate. Visitation will be from 10-11 a. m. at the farm. Military honors will be provided by the Mora American Legion Post 201.
Arrangements provided by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Dresser Methven Chapel, Mora, Minnesota
