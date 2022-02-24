Paulletta L. Sperry

Paulletta Louisa Sperry, born Sept. 5, 1930, died too young on Feb. 15, 2022, at the age of 91 following a stroke.
If a word could describe a person, for Pauletta it would be “family.” Her children were special and every grand and great-grandchild felt they were her favorite. She was smart, always had a twinkle in her eye, was curious about everything, and wow, could she play her Steinway grand piano.
Paulletta worked at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Medical Records and finished her career in the Dean’s office at the University of Minnesota Medical School where she worked for 42 years as an accountant, retiring at the age of 85. The rest of her life was spent enjoying her family, watching Hallmark movies, reading good books until 2:00 in the morning, and enjoying a root beer float most nights. Her life was simple but she was not. To quote Theodore Dalrymple, “She exuded an ordinary happiness, that of good people content with their place and duty in the world.”
She leaves behind three children, James (Carol) Sperry, Timothy (Teri) Sperry, and Esther (Jeffrey) Saarela; seven grandchildren and their spouses; and 10 great-grandchildren.
