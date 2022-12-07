Philip Stengel, age 87, of Cambridge passed away Nov. 28, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Philip Bruce Stengel was born on Dec. 9, 1934 to Otto and Ida Stengel of Minneapolis, MN. His brother Curtis was born two years later and they grew up in the house their grandfather built, the basement of which was dug one bucket-load at a time.
He met and fell in love with Dorothy Marie Abers and they were married in Minneapolis on March 2, 1957. Phil had joined the Navy and was called up one month later, stationed on the island of Guam. Once he was settled, Dorothy joined him, getting used to life in the tropics. Their first child, Miriam (1959), was born and they ended their time on Guam in 1960, returning to the States via steamer ship.
They settled in the Twin Cities area where Naomi (1961), Nathan (1963) and Rebecca (1965) were born. Phil and Dorothy were also foster parents and, over the years, took in many children who needed a short-term home. In 1967, they loaded up their brood and moved into the countryside near Cambridge, MN, where they bought a two-story, converted one-room schoolhouse with plenty of yard for a huge garden, multiple flower beds and giant pine trees (great for climbing). Stanchfield Baptist became their very active church-home: if the doors were open, you could count on seeing the Stengels there.
Many men can be considered a ‘jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none”. But Phil Stengel was a “jack-of-all-trades, master-of-many”. He could often be seen sketching out a part or project on whatever scrap of paper was handy. Throughout his lifetime, his occupations included Mechanical Draftsman, Church Custodian, Beekeeper, Sail-Boat Trailer Builder, Upholsterer, and the last two, Long-haul Truck Driver and Cabinet Maker, he did with his dear friend, Stan Anderson.
Phil was a godly man with a deep faith in Jesus Christ. He often said “God is my keeper” and could be found many an early morning on his knees, Bible open. At the end of an enjoyable week in Georgia/North Carolina with family, meeting two more of his great grandkids, Phil’s Keeper unexpectedly called him home early Monday morning, Nov. 28th, 36 hours after walking outside in warm sunshine. God is still his keeper and will be for all of eternity.
Philip Stengel is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Abers Stengel, his parents, Otto and Ida Stengel, and his brother, Curtis. He is survived by his children (Miriam Maxwell, Naomi Rivard, Nathan Stengel and Rebecca Murray), grandchildren (Ryan and Kevin Stengel, David and Travis Rivard and Jenna Furlong, Tyler and John Murray, Melanie Warneke and Monica Sanger, and Aaron and Alyssa Maxwell) and 18 great grandchildren.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
