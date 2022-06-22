Raymond C. Voss

Ray C. Voss, age 80, of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 16, 2022.
Raymond “Ray” Charles Voss was born May 5, 1942, in Anoka to Vern and Clara (Schultz) Voss. He was raised with his seven siblings on farms in the Ogilvie area and graduated from Ogilvie High School in 1960. On June 8, 1963, Ray married Patricia (Seline), and they were blessed with two daughters, Terri and Karen. After 30 years of marriage, they divorced. Ray worked in both shipping and ballistics at Federal Cartridge for 36 years. In addition, Ray operated a beef cattle and crop farm. He enjoyed his land immensely: deer hunting, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, raising cattle and cutting wood. Ray loved visiting — especially with his EC’s (gas station) morning coffee friends, his Riverwood Village neighbors, his former classmates and coworkers, his family, and anyone he happened to run into. He liked classic cars, old-time country music, reading, Westerns, country drives, John Deere tractors, threshing shows and auctions (which resulted in him collecting way too much stuff!). Most of all, Ray was a proud, loving father and grandfather. He was a very special guy and will be dearly missed.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Terri (Patrick) Gerold and Karen Voss (Dan); brothers, Larry (Eileen), Bill (Sharon), Dennis (Rose) and Jerry (Peggy); sister, Judy (Steve) Taylor; sister-in-law, Carolyn; four grandchildren, Mitch (Amanda), Chase (Miranda), Tess (Mark) and Calli (Aaron); great-granddaughters, Clara and Willa; special friend Pat Larson; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and Clifford.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch will follow the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
