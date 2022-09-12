Reginald A Bengtson, age 76 of Dalbo Minnesota died Sept. 5, 2022.
Reginald Alfred Bengtson was born on July 16, 1946 in Stillwater, Minnesota to Mildred and Lowell. He was preceded in death by sister Linda (Carlson) Bengtson and survived by siblings Karen (John) Albert and Judith (Ellis) Wagoner, nieces Jackie Albert and Heather Kehn, and lots of cousins and extended family. He graduated from Blaine High School and then went on to serve in the US Marine Corp.
He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
