Rev. Dwight M. Schmidt

Rev. Dwight Milton Schmidt went to be with his precious Lord and Savior whom he faithfully served all his life on Aug. 8, 2021. Dwight was 90 years old.
Dwight was born on May 2, 1931, to Milton and Sadie (Dosh) Schmidt in Robbinsdale. He was the third of four children.
In his early years, God convinced Dwight that he should read the Bible as much as he read comic books and newspapers. That decision was one of the turning points of his life and the foundation of his love for God’s word and the strength behind his faith.
Dwight graduated from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago in 1956 where he met and married the love of his life, C. June (Huffman) Schmidt.
Shortly after being married, they were accepted as missionaries with Overseas Missionary Fellowship, a Hudson Taylor Foundation. The couple served for 10 years in Malaya (now known as Malaysia). They were involved in church planting and served in the youth ministry. Later, they were assigned as house parents at Chefoo School, a boarding school for missionary children. Returning to the states, the couple spent one year in Wheaton, Ill., as house parents for missionary teenagers.
In 1968, the couple moved to North Branch. Dwight went to night school and received his accounting license. He was one of the few accountants in his day that used an abacus. Working hard to support his wife and seven children, he worked three jobs: administrator of the Chisago Lakes Hospital; full-time pastor at Oxlip Evangelical Free Church; and tax accountant. Dwight worked numerous jobs throughout his life, always serving the Lord. Among them: administrator of the Evangelical Free Church Nursing Homes in Princeton and Boone, Iowa; and Pastor at Kost and Oxlip Evangelical Free Churches in Minnesota. In Dwight’s retirement years, he volunteered at International Messengers and was involved with the Free Church in Garner, Iowa.
One of Dwight’s favorite scripture passages was Lamentations 3:22-26. A favorite hymn was “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.” He is remembered for his love for the Bible; his love for his wife; his contagious smile; easy chuckle and delight in his grandchildren; being a faithful servant; and loving God with all his heart, mind, and soul.
Dwight is survived by seven children: Deborah (Terry) Baxter, Anna (Ward) Gilkerson, Stephen (Cindi) Schmidt, Paul (Phyllis) Schmidt, Peter (Lisa) Schmidt, Daniel (Kelly) Schmidt, and David (Faith) Schmidt; 35 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; brother, Phil (Lois) Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife June; his parents; sisters Mildred Peterson and Faith Bowman; and grandson Titus Baxter.
The funeral service and interment for Dwight were held at Kost Evangelical Free Church in North Branch on Aug. 11, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
