Rev. Howard Skulstad, age 79, of Blaine, MN died July 9, 2023 at the Farmstead in Andover.
Howard Allen Skulstad was born Jan. 16, 1944 to Carl and Harriet (Nelson) Skulstad in Clarkfield, MN. Howard was baptized Feb. 13, 1944 and confirmed June 28, 1959. He grew up on the family farm in rural Granite Falls and was active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. He loved going to the State Fair with his calves. Howie attended school in Granite Falls, MN graduating in 1962 and attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota graduating in 1966 with a degree in Business Administration. He then spent a year in Norway, teaching at a private business college in Oslo as well as attending the University, meeting Norwegian relatives, and visiting the Skulstad home place in Brattvag. He enrolled in Luther Seminary in September 1967.
In May of 1969 he married Kristin Graf in Minneapolis and they spent the following year in Santa Rosa, California where he completed his year of internship at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Howard graduated Luther Seminary in May, 1971. Following his ordination on July 25, 1971, he began his first Parish Call to Evangelical Lutheran Church of Heron Lake, MN and Delafield Lutheran Church of Wilder, MN. He also served Shiloh Lutheran Church, Elmore, MN; Zion Lutheran, Buffalo Lake, MN; Epiphany Lutheran, Eagle Lake, MN; and Long Lake Lutheran, Isanti, MN. He retired from full-time ministry in April of 2009 and then served interim ministries at St. John’s Lutheran, Mound, MN; Bethany Lutheran, South Minneapolis; Glen Cary Lutheran, Ham Lake, MN and Immanuel Lutheran, Princeton, MN.
Howie’s hobby was visiting with people—in the church, on the street, in the coffee shop or bakery or at Target Field where he worked for the Minnesota Twins in Guest Services. He loved hearing people’s stories. He touched and impacted many lives and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Howard is survived by his wife, Kristin; son, Hans (Jennie) of Plymouth; daughter, Rachel (Brian) of New Hope; grandsons, Hobey and David; brother, Curtis (Cindy) of Granite Falls; sister, Carol (Ken) of Robbinsdale ; brother-in-law, Steve, of Bemidji; aunt, Violet Nelson of Seattle, WA.; many nieces and nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Harriet (Nelson) Skulstad; brother, James; and sister, Susan.
Visitation Friday, July 28th from 4-7 p.m., Celebration of Life, Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m., all at Glen Cary Lutheran Church, 15531 Central Ave. NE, Ham Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Glen Cary Lutheran Mission and Outreach Ministry. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
